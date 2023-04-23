Biodynamic winemaking involves a holistic approach. Photo/Getty Images.

You’re right; the word “biodynamic” has a certain ring to it that makes you feel like you’re being sold a gimmick. I liken it to the feeling I get when I see “vegan water” advertised. But unlike vegan water, I’ve recently learned that biodynamic wine is a legitimate thing that is better for people and the planet.

Biodynamics refers to a theory that considers the energy and activity of all living organisms. I know the word “energy” will make some people squirm, stick to their conventional wine and label me a hippie (promise, I’m not). But having learned about biodynamic gardening - and having created a pile of hot compost with a gardening and biodynamics expert in my own backyard, for the most part, it simply makes practical sense. Even my more conservative husband was involved in the biodynamic composting-making session and didn’t hold critique for biodynamics as he does with some of the other holistic concepts I investigate.

To get back to wine, biodynamic wine is grown with many more considerations in mind than profit and taste. The production of the wine starts with attention to the soil and a biodynamic farmer views the vineyard or farm as a collective. No synthetic intervention methods are used; only the employment of natural materials and composts to grow grapes that have not been interfered with by anything that is not found on the vineyard. That’s what makes biodynamic wine different from organic wine. At an organic vineyard, you may see imported organic fertilisers and pesticides. A biodynamic vineyard will usually depend solely on the local land alone, generally through the integration of other crops and animals too.

Regardless of if you choose to believe all the biodynamic principles (I certainly don’t agree with them all), when you buy a biodynamic wine you can be reassured that the creation of the wine actually benefited the land where it was grown, instead of taking from it. With that in mind, I think it’s worth it.