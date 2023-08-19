Ethically Kate: How to usefully dispose of second-hand books

Community gifting is a great way to re-home old books. Photo / Getty Images.

OPINION

Q: I am clearing out my late nan’s house. She had a lot of books. I heard that second-hand shops are not accepting books because they’re difficult to sell. What can I do with them?

A: I’m so sorry to hear that your nan has passed, but stoked to hear you are being thoughtful with where her stuff ends up. Second-hand shops are just one of the many places where books can be rehomed or repurposed, so here is a list of everything else I suggest you do with them.

I know it will take you longer to list them on Trade Me than simply drop them off at a second-hand shop, but online is a great place to find truly interested buyers. Listing them as a bundle of books from a particular author or genre is best, but listing individual books that are well-known and sought-after will get them out of your life too.

If this fails, try local schools and community groups. Community centres are often ecstatic to receive things like books that usually cost a lot of money brand new.

I’ve also had great success with finding homes for bundles of random things on local Facebook “free stuff” pages. Sometimes community groups pipe up when you list them there too. Again, the administration of these solutions is a factor to consider but absolutely worth it when a person turns up and is over the moon with your nan’s books.

I know this may sound blasphemous to the book lovers among us, but if you still have books left after my suggestions above, get crafty. You can stack books to make stands for lamps or rip out pages to use for wrapping gifts.

Books make beautiful signs or if you’re feeling really crafty, turn the spine of the book into a bookmark and recycle the rest of the paper (make sure you remove all glue, fabric, and leather from the pages before recycling).

You can make bows out of books or secret boxes that look like books but store your precious things. Origami stars, hanging shelves, or DIY flower presses . . . books are not just for reading. I’ve even seen a headboard made out of books!