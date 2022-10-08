Ethically Kate: Can baby wipes be truly sustainable?

Navigating parenthood is tough, especially when you're trying to live sustainably. Can baby wipes be environmentally friendly? Photo / Getty

There can be a lot of wastage when it comes to parenthood, especially when it comes to keeping your child clean. But, can baby wipes be environmentally friendly? Ethically Kate explains.

I'm glad you asked this question because I am sick of seeing "sustainable" baby wipes sitting on supermarket shelves with absolutely no support to back up the "sustainable" claim.

To answer the question simply, the most sustainable sort of baby wipe is a soft, repurposed piece of fabric cut into squares that are washed and reused over and over again.

Some caregivers add coconut oil to combat nappy rash, otherwise, a dash of water turns a cloth into a reusable and free wipe. If that's not your cup of tea, there are more sustainable options.

Places like CaliWoods (a New Zealand-owned and women-led social enterprise) sell organic cotton reusable baby wipes that are slightly more fancy than repurposed fabric but still tick the sustainable box.

Simply dampen or spray the wipe with water, throw into a soak bucket if needed, and wash with a normal laundry load (making sure any number two remnants are washed out first of course). Wipes like this, made with 100 per cent natural fibres, can also be composted at the end of their life - when they become too thin and frayed to reuse. Another benefit of these wipes is the safety of the baby; unbleached and undyed fabric is best.

Reusable baby wipes are the most sustainable option, both environmentally and economically, however, I understand not everyone is up for it.

If for any reason, you cannot jump on the reusable baby wipe bandwagon, I suggest opting for a baby wipe that is certified home compostable and making sure your used wipes end up in the compost.

Even if your baby wipe is made from 100 per cent plant-based material, if you're tossing them into landfill, they're far from sustainable. Organic matter does not break down in landfill. In fact, organic matter in landfill releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas.

Whatever you use, don't flush baby wipes down the toilet. Even the ones that claim to be flushable cause drain blockages, known as fatbergs, that cause waste management disasters.

When you're using the information above to choose a baby wipe option, think about a baby wipe that is sustainable for your wallet, sustainable for the planet, sustainable for your time capacity, and sustainable for your baby. Scout for second-hand baby wipes to save money and don't be afraid to try it before you commit.