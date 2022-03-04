Voyager 2021 media awards
Errol Barker - A human boy: New Zealand's forgotten cycling champion

7 minutes to read
Errol Barker representing New Zealand in the amateur World Road Championship in the 1970s. Photo / Supplied

By Phil Taylor

Phil Taylor, a former competitive cyclist, always wondered what had happened to New Zealand cycling champion Errol Barker. After hearing he'd died, he headed for Christchurch to attend his memorial service at the campground where

