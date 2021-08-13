Epstein scandal: Prince Andrew out of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Andrew on BBC Newsnight with Emily Maitlis in November 2019. Screenshot / BBC

The Duke of York will not take part in next year's Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour, royal sources said today, admitting there were "difficult discussions" to be had about his military titles.

It comes amid increasing concern behind palace walls about the crisis engulfing Prince Andrew, with senior royals kept in the dark about his legal position.

The civil lawsuit lodged this week in New York, alleging sexual abuse against him, has ensured he is highly unlikely to return to public duties even if he is cleared.

Members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, fear the damage his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has caused to the monarchy is already too great and there is no way back.

His military titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, would eventually have to be removed and redistributed, senior royal sources said.

The former naval helicopter pilot is a Vice Admiral in the Navy, Commodore in Chief of the Navy's Fleet Air Arm and Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps.

A senior Navy source told the Telegraph: "It's now time for him to let the relevant organisations in the military know that, because of ongoing allegations and until his name is cleared or otherwise, he will stand down so as not to embarrass the nation."

A senior royal source told The Telegraph: "It is difficult to envisage how the Duke will be able to retain his military titles. At some point, if and when it is accepted that he will not return to public life, there will be some difficult discussions to be had."

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, aged 17, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Shutterstock

Another aide said: "He will not be able to take part in Trooping the Colour next year if the Epstein scandal is still hanging over him, and no one can see this going away any time soon. He will have to be replaced. How could he possibly retain his military titles?"

Virginia Roberts Giuffre launched civil proceedings in the US this week, accusing the 61-year-old Duke of "rape in the first degree", sexual battery and sexual abuse. He has yet to comment on the suit but has previously denied the claims.

Questions are now being asked about the legal strategy adopted by his team, headed by criminal defence solicitor Gary Bloxsome, amid fears the continued silence is causing further damage to the Prince and the monarchy.

His legal work was outsourced when he stepped back from public duties in 2019, allowing Buckingham Palace aides to distance themselves from the Epstein scandal. But courtiers now find themselves in the dark as a result.

Meanwhile, Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, warned that "no one is above the law" as she revealed that the force would review its decision not to investigate whether crimes relating to Epstein's activities were committed in London.

The Met has twice previously ruled out opening an investigation into Giuffre's allegations that she was trafficked to the capital and forced to sleep with the Duke, but Dame Cressida told LBC that, in light of the civil suit, the case would be reviewed.

On Thursday night, Prince Charles travelled to Birkhall, his Scottish residence, prompting speculation he could be heading for crisis talks with Prince Andrew, who is staying with the Queen at nearby Balmoral Castle.

Sources close to him declined to comment on the prospect of a showdown between the brothers, insisting there was no guarantee the two would meet. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall holiday at Birkhall every summer.