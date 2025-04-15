Advertisement
Environmental Protection Authority seeks info on tattoo inks amid safety concerns

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Some tattoo inks may contain harmful ingredients like carcinogens. Photo / 123RF

Some tattoo inks may contain harmful ingredients like carcinogens. Photo / 123RF

  • The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking information on tattoo inks to ensure safety.
  • Research shows some inks contain harmful ingredients, including carcinogens and heavy metals.
  • The EPA aims to determine if local rules should align with international standards, with public consultation planned.

The Environmental Protection Authority is calling for information on tattoo inks to make sure Kiwis are kept safe.

Research overseas has found some inks can contain potentially harmful ingredients, including carcinogens and heavy metals.

“Recent research has shown that some of the ingredients in some tattoo inks, including certain types of pigments and chemicals, could cause adverse effects, such as allergic reactions or infections,” Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) hazardous substances reassessments manager Dr Shaun Presow said in a statement.

“With about one quarter of New Zealand’s adult population estimated to have a tattoo, it’s important to make sure the current rules are appropriate.”

The European Union has banned several substances found in tattoo inks because of the risk of adverse effects.

In 2020, the European Union restricted and banned several substances found in tattoo inks Photo / 123rf
In 2020, the European Union restricted and banned several substances found in tattoo inks Photo / 123rf

Presow said while these adverse effects are “extremely rare”, the agency still wants to look into whether local rules should be more like the rules used in other countries.

“As one of New Zealand’s regulators of hazardous substances, it’s important we regularly review the rules that protect people’s health,” Presow said.

“This is an important part of our ongoing work to keep New Zealanders safe.”

The agency is seeking information on all types of ink permanently applied to the body, including both commercial and homemade tattoo inks, as well as inks used in permanent makeup like eyeliner and lip liner.

The EPA is specifically asking for information on:

  • The types, brands, and colours of tattoo ink being used.
  • Where tattoo ink is being purchased.
  • If and how tattoo ink is manufactured in New Zealand.
  • What measures are being used to manage any risks from tattoo inks.

“We’ll use the information we gather to decide if we should amend the existing rules, and to guide any possible changes if we do,” said Presow.

“If any changes are proposed, there will be public consultation and industry input will be vital.”

This information can be provided via a submission filed on the EPA website. Submissions are open until Wednesday, June 11.

Tattoo safety guidance

While adverse effects from tattoo inks are extremely rare, there are other risks. The main risk is from unclean equipment and infections spread by needles.

  • Before getting a tattoo, check if the tattoo artist is aware of the current guidance on the EPA website.
  • WorkSafe New Zealand and the Ministry of Health have guidance on managing risks from tattooing. Some councils also have by-laws that apply to tattoo parlours.
  • If you have noticed any symptoms you believe may be related to a tattoo, seek advice from a medical professional. You should also contact the tattoo artist to make them aware of the issue.
  • If you purchase or import tattoo ink, ask your supplier to provide you with the information outlined in the “your responsibilities as a tattooist” advice on the EPA website.
Save

