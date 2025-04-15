- The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking information on tattoo inks to ensure safety.
The Environmental Protection Authority is calling for information on tattoo inks to make sure Kiwis are kept safe.
Research overseas has found some inks can contain potentially harmful ingredients, including carcinogens and heavy metals.
“Recent research has shown that some of the ingredients in some tattoo inks, including certain types of pigments and chemicals, could cause adverse effects, such as allergic reactions or infections,” Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) hazardous substances reassessments manager Dr Shaun Presow said in a statement.
“With about one quarter of New Zealand’s adult population estimated to have a tattoo, it’s important to make sure the current rules are appropriate.”