The European Union has banned several substances found in tattoo inks because of the risk of adverse effects.

Presow said while these adverse effects are “extremely rare”, the agency still wants to look into whether local rules should be more like the rules used in other countries.

“As one of New Zealand’s regulators of hazardous substances, it’s important we regularly review the rules that protect people’s health,” Presow said.

“This is an important part of our ongoing work to keep New Zealanders safe.”

The agency is seeking information on all types of ink permanently applied to the body, including both commercial and homemade tattoo inks, as well as inks used in permanent makeup like eyeliner and lip liner.

The EPA is specifically asking for information on:

The types, brands, and colours of tattoo ink being used.

Where tattoo ink is being purchased.

If and how tattoo ink is manufactured in New Zealand.

What measures are being used to manage any risks from tattoo inks.

“We’ll use the information we gather to decide if we should amend the existing rules, and to guide any possible changes if we do,” said Presow.

“If any changes are proposed, there will be public consultation and industry input will be vital.”

This information can be provided via a submission filed on the EPA website. Submissions are open until Wednesday, June 11.

Tattoo safety guidance

While adverse effects from tattoo inks are extremely rare, there are other risks. The main risk is from unclean equipment and infections spread by needles.