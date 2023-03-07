A woman has been praised after revealing the brutal way she responded to her boss after he sent her a text message while she was sick. Video / @wealthxlab

Imagine this. You are sitting at home on your couch enjoying a rare day off from work when you feel your phone vibrate.

Your stomach drops as you look down to see a text message from your boss asking you unnecessary work-related questions that could definitely wait until tomorrow.

Many employees would know this feeling well, but luckily one savvy TikTok user has come up with an ingenious way to ensure you are never disturbed by your boss outside of work again.

Vanessa, who typically posts personal finance and career tips on her TikTok page @wealthxlab, revealed she simply blocked her boss’ mobile phone number after he texted her while she was off sick.

“I’m at home sick from work today and for some reason he felt the need to text me about work tasks,” the Canadian woman said, sharing the “life hack” with her 12,400 followers.

Vanessa revealed she blocked her boss after he texted her on a day she wasn’t working. Photo / TikTok @wealthxlab

Vanessa revealed she pays $45 a month to have a separate work phone and has previously told her boss not to contact her on her personal number.

Despite this, she said there are still times when he texts her personal number anyway.

“So today I blocked him,” she said, giving the thumbs up to the camera.

Vanessa quickly received thousands of comments from people praising her for the cheeky work hack.

One person claimed they have blocked all of their bosses for not “respecting anyone’s personal boundaries”.

“Sounds great. Why should he text you on your personal phone when there’s a dedicated work phone? Outside work hours as well,” another said.

One added: “I don’t blame you, he’s not your friend and you’re not working.”

Others were furious that her boss would even think it was acceptable to message her about work on her day off, with one urging her to go to HR and claiming there was “no reason” he should have her personal phone number.



