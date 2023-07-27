Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Event queen Ella Mizrahi: Rugby World Cup, Diwali, Pride, Matariki and HER

By
10 mins to read
Ella Mizrahi has a penchant for taking on audacious challenges. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ella Mizrahi has a penchant for taking on audacious challenges. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ella Mizrahi is one of Aotearoa’s premier event managers, renowned for creating inspirational experiences. She also has a penchant for taking on audacious challenges, confident she can figure out the ‘how to’ en route. From

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle