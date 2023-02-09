Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Eleanor Catton’s new novel Birnam Wood, a psychological thriller

By Kirsten McDougall
12 mins to read
Eleanor Catton. Ten years since her Booker Prize-winning The Luminaries, Birnam Wood is out. Photo / Ebony Lamb

Eleanor Catton. Ten years since her Booker Prize-winning The Luminaries, Birnam Wood is out. Photo / Ebony Lamb

Eleanor Catton, global literary star and winner of the Man Booker Prize for The Luminaries, talks with Kirsten McDougall about online misogyny, social media, morality and her hugely anticipated new novel, Birnam Wood.

In 2013

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle