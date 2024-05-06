Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Eating disorders: NZ academic-turned-comedian’s bulimia battle detailed in her new book

By Sacha Jones
10 mins to read
Starting in London at 19, the author began binging and purging beginning a lengthy battle with bulimia and body image issues. Photo / 123rf

Starting in London at 19, the author began binging and purging beginning a lengthy battle with bulimia and body image issues. Photo / 123rf

Academic turned comedian Sacha Jones has written a book about her battle with bulimia. In this exclusive essay for the Herald, she explores what her journey back to health has involved.

Warning: This story deals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle