Dutch Princess Amalia waives her right to annual income

Princess Amalia has waived her right as a royal to receive a yearly tax-free income as well as an expenses allowance once she turns 18.

The heir to the Dutch throne wrote a letter to the prime minister of the Netherlands waiving her right to receive nearly NZ$3 million a year in income and personal expenses, saying she would feel "uncomfortable" getting the money.

The oldest daughter of Dutch King Willem-Alexander passed her final high school exams with distinction last week and, to celebrate, flew her school backpack from the palace flagpole.

She will now take a gap year.

In her letter to the prime minister, Princess Amalia said she did not want to take up the allowance she is entitled to until she has proper royal duties.

"On 7 December 2021 I will be 18 and, according to the law, receive an allowance," the 17-year-old princess wrote in a letter published by the Dutch public broadcaster, NOS.

"I find that uncomfortable as long as I do not do anything for it in return, and while other students have a much tougher time of it, particularly in this period of coronavirus."

This is the first time a member of the Dutch royal family has waived their rights to a tax-free salary.