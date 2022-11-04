Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Duckrockers, Don't You Forget About Me: from 80s anthem to Samoan classic

7 mins to read
Denzel, left, and Harry Kelemete, have translated an 80s anthem into Samoan, and created an instant classic for the new TV series, Duckrockers.

Denzel, left, and Harry Kelemete, have translated an 80s anthem into Samoan, and created an instant classic for the new TV series, Duckrockers.

Duckrockers, an eight-part prequel to the hit 2006 movie Sione's Wedding, is a coming-of-age story co-created by Oscar Kightley, about Pacific Island teenagers in inner-city Auckland in 1984, and inspired, in part by the Queen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle