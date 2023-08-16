Kadi Lee, right, with Cleo Wade, left, and the Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured beaming alongside two friends during a birthday celebration in California.

The Duchess, who turned 42 on August 4, posed with her arms wrapped around Kadi Lee, her hair colourist, and Cleo Wade, an author, in the garden of a restaurant.

The image was posted on Lee’s Instagram page, Highbrow Hippie.

She wrote: “Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. Missing sweet Serge Normant.”

Normant is a New York-based hairdresser who styled the Duchess’s hair on her 2018 wedding day.

He later said it was “dreamy” to work with the Duchess and described how he had created her “messy bun”.

The image shows the Duchess dressed casually in a black tank top and wearing a new Ariel Gordon “personalised imperial disc pendant necklace” which costs $3000 (£1442) and is engraved with names that cannot be seen.

It comes after the Duke of Sussex, 38, was photographed relaxing with his old friend Nacho Figueras earlier this month during a trip to Japan.

Old friends Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on August 12, 2023, in Singapore. Photo / Matt Jelonek, Getty Images for Sentebale

The pair were pictured wearing aviator sunglasses in a store in Tokyo. The caption revealed they were “shopping for our wives”.

Lee described on Instagram in May how she perfected the Duchess’s “warm and rich brunette” shade for her appearance at a New York gala when she accepted a Women of Vision award.

“The key here is to avoid that obvious highlighted look, and to leave others wondering if the final result could, in fact, be your natural hair colour,” she said.

Wade is an artist, poet and author whose work “explores hope, resilience and the power of love”.

Her writing is said to speak to “a greater future for all women, people of colour, and the LGBTQ community, preaching love, acceptance, justice, peace, equity and equality”.

The Duchess was pictured last week wearing a NuCalm anti-stress disc on her wrist.

She appeared keen to have the gadget spotted, having rolled up that one sleeve of her coat before lifting her arm to her hair as she was photographed.