The Duchess of Sussex has reemerged in a rare public appearance as she made a surprise introduction to a Ted talk by the photographer who captured her pregnancy pictures.

‌In a pre-filmed video introduction, the Duchess spoke of her experience with Misan Harriman, the Nigerian-born British photographer and social activist, saying he has an “unmatched eye for a good photograph”.

‌It marks the first time the Duchess, 41, has made a public appearance this year, other than the release of official photos last month from her trip to Harvest Home, a Los Angeles organisation that supports homeless pregnant women.

‌The rare public showing also comes after the Sussexes confirmed that only the duke would be attending the King’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey in less than a fortnight, as the duchess has chosen to remain at home in California with the couple’s children.

‌In the short introductory speech, the duchess said: “I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience.”

She added: “His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognisable faces.

“But this was not always this path and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success.

“I am so thrilled to welcome to the Ted stage my dear friend Misan Harriman.”

‌Harriman has captured some of the duchess’ most intimate moments, including the announcement of her second pregnancy - taken over Zoom.

Misan Harriman captured the duchess' announcement of her second pregnancy over Zoom. Photo / Twitter

He also photographed the first official portrait of her daughter, Lilibet, taken in the summer while the family were visiting the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Harriman also took the pictures of the duke and duchess at the One Young World opening ceremony in September 2022, shortly before the late Queen’s death.

‌He is known for his social activism and became one of the most widely-shared photographers of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, after he went on to the streets of London to capture the protests.

Harriman’s Ted talk touched on his experience at the Black Lives Matter protests, his rise to fame, becoming the first black man to shoot a British Vogue cover and his aim to shine a light on the effects of climate change through his photography.

“I’ve had an extraordinary career photographing amazing humans and amazing moments,” he said.

‌In a post on his Instagram of an image from the event on Sunday, Harriman said: “The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me onto the stage for my Ted. Thank you for the support, Meg.”