Prince Harry is reportedly “supportive” of the career move, wanting his wife “to do whatever brings her joy”.

A source told People magazine the 44-year-old Duchess would be playing only “a small part” alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Henry Golding, and Jack Quaid.

She reportedly appeared to be “very relaxed and happy” on set in Los Angeles today.

Few details are known about the film’s plot, but it is said to be about a normal couple who befriend a celebrity couple.

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane for seven years on the legal drama Suits. Photo / Ian Watson, USA Network, NBCU Photo Ban, NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The former Suits actress starred on the legal drama for seven years, playing Rachel Zane, the love interest of the show’s lead character, Mike Ross.

USA Network released a statement when her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, giving their congratulations and signalling the end of her time on the series, Page Six reports.

“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years, and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

The show continued for two more seasons after her departure before ending in 2019.

But according to Britain’s Daily Mail, biographer Tom Bower claims she was already to be written off that year amidst the growing buzz around her high-profile relationship with the royal.

Her agent, Nick Collins, told Bower the former actress was faced with dwindling career prospects before her engagement.

“No film producer was offering her any major roles and no serious Hollywood director spoke about featuring Meghan in his movie or TV series”, he said.

“Just as she feared, her acting career was stymied. Her income after 2017 would plummet.”

She previously expressed she “sometimes” misses her former career on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, the Telegraph reports.

Explaining she couldn’t tell production members she was leaving Suits during her last season, Meghan said she wasn’t able to have a leaving party.

“I couldn’t say my goodbyes ... If my crew’s watching, I miss you guys. I wish I could have said bye.”