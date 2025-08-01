Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dr Libby on what we get wrong about iron and how we should treat it – The Little Things

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Dr Libby's latest book explores our relationship between iron and fatigue. Photo / Supplied

Dr Libby's latest book explores our relationship between iron and fatigue. Photo / Supplied

Nutritional biochemist and author Dr Libby is on a mission to get people, particularly women, thinking about the relationship between our health and our iron levels.

She has returned with a new book called Fix Iron First, which focuses on the links between iron levels and our health.

Speaking to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save