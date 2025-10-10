Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Dr Justin Coulson on what’s worrying our kids – The Little Things

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Dr Justin Coulson says connection is at the heart of helping children who are worried or anxious. Photo / Supplied

Dr Justin Coulson says connection is at the heart of helping children who are worried or anxious. Photo / Supplied

Dr Justin Coulson says the biggest worry he hears from young people isn’t about exams or their appearance, it’s their struggles with friendships.

Talking to Louise Ayrey and Francesca Rudkin on The Little Things podcast, the parenting expert says parents should try to help teens shift their focus from fitting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save