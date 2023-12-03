Dr Jane Goodall is returning to New Zealand for her Reasons For Hope tour. Photo / Tony Burrows

Dr Jane Goodall is returning to New Zealand for her Reasons For Hope tour. Photo / Tony Burrows

Iconic environmentalist and UN Messenger of Peace Dr Jane Goodall is returning to New Zealand for the first time in five years.

The 89-year-old English ethologist and activist is returning with her Reasons For Hope tour and will be at Auckland’s Sky City Theatre on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Known to be one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees, her show will be a presentation and lecture and will include an audience question-and-answer segment along with a fireside conversation with a moderator.

In a statement released to the Herald, Dr Goodall said she was looking forward to her return to the country adding, “It will be tremendous to catch up with old friends and meet some of the young leaders making a difference through Roots & Shoots programme”.

Dr Jane Goodall is an English ethologist and activist and one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees. Photo / Michael Neugebauer

Goodall has a long history with this country with the Jane Goodall Institute New Zealand operating since 2017. It also now includes a suite of educational programmes that inspire young people to get out in their community and make a difference.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, December 8 at 11am.

It comes after the environmentalist praised Kiwi beauty brand Emma Lewisham, “New Zealand beauty brand Emma Lewisham is demonstrating what it means to be a truly sustainable business,” Goodall says.

“Through their carbon positive and circular business model, Emma Lewisham is creating environmental prosperity and showing their peers that this business model is not just possible but paramount if we are to make a meaningful difference.

”I sincerely hope that the beauty industry can follow Emma Lewisham’s lead. I believe they are paving the way for the future.”

LOWDOWN:

Who: Dr Jane Goodall

What: Reasons For Hope tour

When: June 10, 2024

Where: Sky City Theatre, Auckland

Tickets: Presale starts Tuesday, December 5 at 10am

TEGDainty presale starts Thursday, December 7 at 11am

General sale starts Friday, December 8 at 11am on www.tegdainty.com