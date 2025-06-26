Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Donated Colin McCahon and Don Binney works could raise $1m for Auckland art foundation

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A 1966 Don Binney painting of a fernbird, donated by Australian philanthropist Dr John Mayo, could raise up to $600,000 at a fundraising auction for the Auckland Art Gallery Foundation.

A 1966 Don Binney painting of a fernbird, donated by Australian philanthropist Dr John Mayo, could raise up to $600,000 at a fundraising auction for the Auckland Art Gallery Foundation.

Three paintings bought by a young female law graduate in the 1960s could deliver a $1 million-plus windfall for the Auckland Art Gallery Foundation.

The works by Colin McCahon, Don Binney and Richard Killeen will be auctioned in August by Art+Object, with all proceeds going to an endowment fund administered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle