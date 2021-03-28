Donald Trump hijacks wedding reception to make speech about Biden, election loss

It might be just over four months since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, but that hasn't stopped him from discussing election fraud - even at someone's wedding.

The former president made a guest appearance at a wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort for the newly married couple John and Megan Arrigo.

But instead of talking about the beautiful couple, he decided to use the occasion to take a dig at President Joe Biden's administration.

In a cringe-worthy speech in front of a packed venue, Trump covered topics including Biden's shortcomings, foreign policy, China, Iran and the border situation with Mexico.

"I get all these splash reports, and they're telling me about the border, they're telling me about China, they're telling me about Iran.

"We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we'd like to negotiate now.

"We're not dealing with the United States now. They don't want to deal with that stuff. And now China the same thing. They never treated us that way. What happened a few days ago was terrible."

During his frantic two-and-a-half minute speech, Trump doubled down on border issues, describing it as the "worst it has ever been" and says children are living in "squatter".

"The border is not good. It's the worst that it has ever been ... what's happening to the kids, they're living in squatter. They are living like nobody has ever seen. There's never been anything like this ...

"These things are showing thousands and thousands of people coming up from South America."

While guests were waiting for him to talk about the married couple, he continued to debate policy, this time saying the country cannot afford illegal immigrants and border blunders.

"It's a disaster. It's a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it's going to destroy the country. And frankly, the country can't afford it.

"You're talking massive amounts ... Our school systems, our hospital systems. Everything. It's a rough thing."

Just as the audience thought Trump was coming to the end of his politically motivated wedding speech, he then turned the focus to himself, asking the audience one question.

"And I just say, do you miss me yet?" he asked, before the crowd cheered for the former president.

He then casually slipped in a claim about election fraud saying a "strange thing" happened.

"They said get 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over. I got 75 million votes, and you saw what happened.

"At 10.30pm in the evening, all of a sudden, they said that's a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places. There's a lot of things happening right now."

After close to two-and-a-half minutes of Trump talking about himself, he finally mentioned the married couple for the first time.

"It's an honour to be here. It's an honour to have you at Mar-a-Lago. You are a great and beautiful couple."

Footage has since appeared on social media, sending viewers wild.

While some laughed, others were quick to point out how Trump turned a couple's special moment into a political rally.

"Only this man would turn a wedding reception into his own political rally," one wrote.

Another said: "I'm sure the bride and groom were pleased having a buffoon hijack their special event to talk about himself ... They got what they paid for."

A third wrote: "Nice, he can't even let the wedding couple have their day. It's about them not you or the current POTUS."