Donald Trump claims eating McDonald's fries keeps him from going bald

Trump claims McDonald's fries are the secret to his signature hairstyle. Photo / AP

US president Donald Trump claims his love of Maccas helps him retain his famous crop of hair.

Trump recently shared a news story claiming a chemical in McDonald's fries can help cure baldness and tweeted, "No wonder I didn't lose my hair!" writes The Mirror.

Ex-White House secretary Ari Fleischer first shared the ABC 7 Chicago's news story making the claims in 2018, writing "it doesn't work".

Trump then picked it up after his first TV debate with Joe Biden earlier this month.

His daughter Tiffany Trump has confirmed that he loves eating McDonald's.

When asked by TMZ about her father and McDonald's, she answered: "That's what he does, he loves McDonald's".

The interviewer then asked if the business mogul eats the fast food every night in bed, and she answered with a laugh, "He wishes, right".

No wonder I didn’t lose my hair! https://t.co/jBFE2OEhS2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

But it's not the first time Donald Trump's love for the fast-food chain has been in the headlines. After winning the Republican presidential nomination, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram celebrating by eating a burger with fries.

The American president is known for keeping up his signature look with a year-long tan and carefully coiffured hair.

But last July he shocked onlookers when he appeared with a very different hair colour during a Rose Garden briefing, as his blond hair had apparently turned grey.

Trump has opened up in the past about struggling with a bald spot, letting US TV talk show host Jimmy Fallon mess up his hair to prove it "wasn't a wig".

And Trump has made no secret that he loves fast food, as he's been snapped eating a Big Mac and fries on board Air Force One.

Former aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie have claimed in the past that Trump's 2016 campaign plane contained only McDonald's, KFC, pizza and diet coke in terms of food.