In New Zealand, the SPCA website states: Dogs transported on the open deck or open trailer of a moving motor vehicle on a public road are legally required to be secured in a way that prevents the dog falling off or hanging off the open deck or open trailer.

Further, the SPCA states that failure to appropriately secure a dog transported on the open deck or open trailer of a moving motor vehicle may be an offence under the Animal Welfare (Care and Procedures Regulations) 2018.

In New South Wales the rules are similar and it is legal to transport a dog in the back of a ute; however, they must be safely restrained or enclosed in a way that prevents them from falling or jumping from the vehicle.

Under Australia’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979, there is a fine for unrestrained dogs in a car in NSW, with the maximum fine for breaching the law being $5500.

The RSPCA Australia reports around 5000 dogs are killed or injured each year in road accidents because they are not properly transported in moving vehicles.

The animal rights organisation says the safest way to transport a dog in the back of an open vehicle is by using an enclosed dog crate securely attached to the vehicle.

It also advises that your dog’s restraint should be long enough to allow them to stand and lie down, but not so long that your dog could jump or fall over the edge.

Some said they would only travel with their dogs inside their cars. Photo / Reddit

Commenters weigh in

When the photo of the two dogs was shared on Reddit, commenters were immediately divided. Some said they saw no issue with the practice and claimed many dogs actually enjoy it – while others called for an end to pups riding in ute trays.

“My dog LOVES being on the back of my ute,” said one dog owner.

“Depends on the dog, but many love being outside,” another agreed.

Others said it was common practice in rural areas and called the poster a “Karen” for worrying.

“I grew up in regional NSW, and this is super normal. It’s only the city folk who seem to freak out about it,” one claimed.

Then there were people who were on the fence but said they personally wouldn’t do it.

One self-confessed “non-dog person” said: “Even I would never do this.”

But others didn’t see an issue with the practice, and even said many dogs ‘love’ riding outside. Photo / Reddit

Other more passionate Redditors called people who let their dogs ride in an open tray “clowns” and “bogans”, while some simply thought it was “cruel”.

“If you call yourself a dog lover, let them ride in the cab,” one pointed out.

“People who do this have no common sense,” yet another wrote.

Meanwhile, some had concerns about the dogs being exposed to extreme heat and elements, as ute trays can get very hot in the sun.

Plenty shared horror stories, with one saying: “While it’s legal, you shouldn’t. My sister-in-law lost a dog this way on Christmas Day. A thunderstorm hit, and the dog jumped out and got hit by a car.”

Another said: “Happened to a guy I knew, going up camping on the M1 and friends behind saw his dog lean too far over the edge and fell.”

So while it is legal, there are plenty of factors to consider before driving with your precious pooch.

