Peters said Belle Kara’s experience is not uncommon, though not all dogs survive.

“It depends on the house in which they’re left,” she said, adding that if food and water are easily accessible, dogs can live on their own for quite some time. “We’ve had situations where animals run out of food. We’ve also had other animals that are not socially capable of continuing on.”

“Fortunately, that wasn’t the case with her,” Peters said of Belle Kara. “She’s a very easy, sweet girl.”

In the hope of finding Belle Kara a new home, the shelter posted her story on Facebook.

Hundreds of people liked and shared the post, and many left heartfelt comments and emailed requests to adopt her.

A note from Kate O’Bier stood out.

When O’Bier stumbled upon the Facebook post, “I didn’t even see the story, I just saw the dog and I was like, ‘That’s the one!’” she said.

“She just looked like family,” she said. “It was love from the moment I saw her picture.”

Belle Kara’s story touched her, too.

From left, Kate, Gabriel and Don O'Bier, with their pup Tess, meet Belle Kara at the animal shelter. Photo / Richmond Animal Care and Control

“That’s going to pull on your heartstrings to take action,” she said. “She deserves a chance.”

O’Bier – who lives in Mechanicsville, Virginia, with her husband, their 9-year-old son and 3-year-old dog – had been hoping to get another dog for a while. But the family paused their search last year, after O’Bier was diagnosed with breast cancer.

As soon as O’Bier saw Belle Kara’s sweet face – and read her sad story – she immediately wanted to bring her home.

She emailed the shelter, explaining why her family would be a good fit for Belle Kara, including that they are particularly active and enjoy hiking, camping and being outdoors. She kept her fingers crossed while she waited to hear back.

“These folks sent the sweetest email,” said Peters, noting that they wanted Belle Kara to go to an active family with another dog. “They ticked all the boxes.”

O’Bier met Belle Kara – who now just goes by Belle – at the shelter, and brought her husband, son and their dog, Tess. It was clear that Belle belonged with the O’Biers, Peters said.

“We just knew it was right,” O’Bier said. “It’s amazing what’s out there in these shelters.”

As soon as Kate O'Bier saw Belle Kara's face, she knew she wanted to adopt her. Photo / Richmond Animal Care and Control

They brought Belle home on October 10, and although the first few days were difficult as she adjusted to her new surroundings, she is now settled in.

“She is so smart, she picked up on the training so quickly,” said O’Bier, explaining that it seemed Belle had not been thoroughly trained before. “Within just a few days, I was able to train her in all the basics, plus some other fun things like ‘roll over’.”

Belle’s personality has come out more every day, she said.

“You know when you can see a dog smiling? That’s what we’re seeing,” O’Bier said. “She’s responding really well to the positive attention.”

Belle and Tess are already buddies.

“They’re pretty much inseparable,” said O’Bier.

The family of Belle’s deceased owner got in touch with O’Bier and provided her with a bit of history about the dog, including her birthday – October 10: coincidentally, that was the day the O’Biers officially adopted her.

“It all fell into place,” O’Bier said.

In another happy coincidence, right before Belle came into their lives, O’Bier got her scans back and she is clear of cancer. After both going through a painful period, O’Bier and Belle are starting a brighter, new chapter together.

“She’s our redemption dog,” O’Bier said.