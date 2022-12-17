A woman has sparked anger after getting her dog groomed for Christmas. Photo / TikTok

A woman has sparked anger after getting her dog groomed for Christmas. Photo / TikTok

An American woman has angered the internet after she had her dog groomed to look like The Grinch.

Ashley Speilmann, from Illinois, took to TikTok this week to share a clip of her family dog – a miniature schnauzer named Rizzo – after Rizzo had been to the groomers.

In the photos, Rizzo’s fur had been dyed green, red and white to look like The Grinch in a Santa suit.

The dog was dyed green with a Santa outfit in red in white. Photo / TikTok

“When your groomer slays making your dog into The Grinch,” she wrote over the clip.

Many weren’t impressed by the actions of Ashley.

“This dog didn’t ask to have this done to it,” one said.

Another added: “The dog looks so sad.”

“I just. wouldn’t,” one added, while another called the four-legged pooch a “poor baby”.

The groomer behind the design, Hailey Degner, told US radio show 23WIFR the dyes were vegan and non-toxic.

But others defended the mum, who said it was Rizzo’s first Christmas with the family that loves the Jim Carey film that inspired the look.

“I looove it! IDC what anybody says! He looks great,” one said.

Another said: “HE LOOKS SO CUTE AS THE GRINCH AHHHHHH.”

Others said they wanted to do the same to their furry friends.

The clip has had more than 11.5 million views and more than 11,000 comments.







