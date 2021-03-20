'Doctor refused to tie my tubes because he didn't think women should make that decision'

A woman has spoken out about how a male doctor refused to tie her fallopian tubes to prevent her from being able to have babies because "a woman shouldn't make that decision without a man".

A woman has spoken out about how a male doctor refused to tie her fallopian tubes to prevent her from being able to have babies because "a woman shouldn't make that decision without a man".

Sarah-Jo Baskin took to TikTok after coming across a challenge that asked people to reveal and share "the most sexist thing a man has ever said to you".

The 37-year-old US mother of three opened up about the traumatic birth of her second child 10 years ago which prompted her to want to get her tubes tied.

She explained the second birth almost killed her.

"I just saw a video about what is the most sexist thing a man has ever said to you and mine has got to be when I was 27 years old, I had just had my second child and I was talking to the doctor about getting my tubes tied," she wrote.

"I, at that point, did not want any more children, the labour, delivery, all of that almost killed me and my son, so I was like, nope, don't want any more."

But the doctor's response left her gobsmacked, claiming he refused to help her.

When she asked why he didn't want to do it, he responded because "you're not married", prompting a sharp response from Baskin.

"I said 'What does that have to do with anything?' and he said 'Well, I think it's best that a man and a woman make that decision together, I don't think you should make that decision on your own'.

"And I said 'What does that have to do with anything? This is my body, I want to have my tubes tied' and he goes 'I'm not tying your tubes, I do not think a woman should make that decision'."

Baskin's video has since gone viral, receiving millions of views and attracting thousands of comments.

The doctor's response caused an uproar, with one asking if the doctor would have said the same thing if a man asked to get a vasectomy.

Baskin responded to the question, saying she asked the doctor the same thing.

"It's really funny that you say this, because he actually suggested that my then-boyfriend go get a vasectomy, with the backhanded comment of 'if you're gonna stay with him'."

Baskin revealed she didn't report the doctor as she didn't know what the process was.

The 37-year-old eventually went on to have a third child years later.

Many commenters backed the doctor, saying had he proceeded with the procedure she wouldn't have had her third child.

However, Baskin says a man has no right to dictate what a woman should or shouldn't do with her body.

"I'm gonna explain this one time and one time only ... I was ready to not have any more children, I almost died, my son almost died - I had a doctor refuse me that, told me he was not gonna do it because I didn't have a man to tell me I was allowed to do it.

"So yeah, eight years go by and boom, I get pregnant with another one, just one more.

"My children are eight years apart. I was done. But I'm pro-life for myself, pro-choice for everybody else. So I kept my baby and they monitored me closely and him to make sure that everything was good.

"But [the doctor] wasn't right, he was wrong. It was my body, my choice and no man is gonna tell me what I can and cannot do with my body."