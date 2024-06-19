Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Two tank shells, five girls in a bedroom - only one survived

10 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium, NZ Herald

Three of Dr Izzeldin Abuelaish’s young daughters were killed in 2009 when an Israeli tank shelled their home in Gaza. Now based in Canada and internationally recognised for his human rights advocacy, he talked to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle