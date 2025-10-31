Do any of those viral grout cleaners actually work? We tested them.

You have, no doubt, seen those electric scrub brushes that are all over TikTok. They look very, very cool. Their good looks, however, belie the fact that they are absolutely terrible at cleaning. I won’t go as far in my criticism of these horrible things as did my pals at the Wirecutter, who declared that electric scrub brushes are “the worst cleaning tool we’ve ever tested,” but that is only because I have met the Baffect Magnetic Window Cleaner and I know it to be much, much worse.

For this testing, I used Libman scrub brushes; the set of three heavy-duty scrub brushes features five different bristled scrubbing heads, and different handle designs, which were nice for switching between different grout cleaning jobs (vertical surfaces, horizontal surfaces, tight corners, lipped edges). At $10 for the set, it is a good buy that I would recommend.

Method 1: Oxygen bleach + scrub brush + time

I think of this method, which relies on oxygen bleach, a gentler and slower-acting alternative to chlorine bleach, to break down and eliminate grimy buildup on grout, as old faithful: It always works, it is low-cost and environmentally friendly, and it requires only minimal effort compared to scrubbing grout with a toothbrush. It’s most effective on floors, but the solution can be decanted into a spray bottle for use on vertical grouted surfaces. It does, however, call for time, and during that time, the space will be out of commission. Keep that in mind if the grout in need of cleaning is in your only bathroom!

What you need

-Powdered oxygen bleach

-Hot water

-A bowl, pitcher or cup with a spout

-A scrub brush

-Microfiber cloths or mop

Step-by-step instructions and notes on usage

-Make an oxygen bleach solution by dissolving it in hot water (follow package instructions for measurements, typically one full scoop to one gallon of hot water).

-Starting in the back corner and working in sections toward the door, pour a thin layer of oxygen bleach solution on the floor, taking care not to cause a flood. To do this, it is helpful to mix the solution in a bowl, pitcher or cup with a spout. To clean a vertical surface, decant the solution into a spray bottle and saturate the grout.

-Working in sections, pour the solution onto the floor in an S-shape and use a scrub brush to distribute it evenly across the tile. As you move the solution across the grout, give a quick back-and-forth with the scrub brush, allowing the bristles to push the solution into the porous grout and agitate surface-level grime. This does not call for aggressive or lengthy scrubbing! A quick chh-chh is all that’s needed.

-Allow the solution to sit on the grout, undisturbed, for 30 to 60 minutes. Oxygen bleach is slow-acting, and the more time you give it to work, the better your results will be.

-Use a mop or cleaning cloths to mop up the solution, rinsing with clean water as needed so that no residue is left behind. The grout may not look substantially brighter at this point, and that is okay. Wet grout can look dingy and dirty, but as it dries you will begin to see a major difference and, once it is completely dry, it will look bright white (or bright whatever color it originally was).

This method is best for:

-Deep-cleaning dingy grout

-Floors

-People looking to avoid harsh chemical cleaners and tedious scrubbing

-People who are sensitive to smells

But skip it if:

-You’re short on time

-The space in need of cleaning is heavily trafficked, or cannot be out of commission for 30 to 60 minutes

-Joint or back problems make it difficult to bend and kneel

Method 2: Commercial spray cleaners for grout

Commercial cleaners may be your best option if you're dealing with mould, but they're most effective when used with a scrubbing brush. Photo / 123RF

Commercial spray cleaners formulated for use on grout, including Tilex and X-14, have two main advantages over gentler multipurpose cleaning agents and DIY solutions. The first is that they come ready to use - there’s no measuring and mixing required, you don’t need to provide your own container, and the bottle has instructions on proper use, storage and safety precautions. The second is that they work incredibly well, and very quickly.

The downside is the reason they’re so effective: They rely on strong chemical cleaning agents, which can be harsh on the skin, respiratory system and environment. To put it in more human terms, this stuff stinks - literally. It’s also worth noting that while these products were a standout on mould, mildew and Serratia marcescens, a.k.a. pink mould, in testing, they were less effective at lifting grime without the use of a scrub brush.

What you need

-A commercial grout cleaner, such as Tilex or X-14

-Cleaning cloths and/or scrub brushes

Step-by-step instructions

-First, always read the directions on the package to avoid costly and/or dangerous mistakes. Most commercial grout and tile cleaners are formulated with powerful chemicals, and misusing these products can cause significant damage.

-Spray the cleaner onto the grout. Allow it to sit, following the manufacturer’s instructions (typically 5 to 10 minutes; when working with heavy-duty chemical cleaners, it is important not to exceed the recommended time to avoid damaging surfaces, and to keep fumes from taking over the space).

-Wipe or rinse away the grout cleaner and let the grout dry. If stubborn stains persist, use a scrub brush for deeper cleaning, then rinse. Be sure to store your cleaners properly, based on the manufacturer’s guidelines; commercial grout products can pose a safety hazard.

This method is best for:

-Immediate results

-People who want the most effective and easiest to use product, regardless of safety issues

-People who do not want to fool with scrub brushes

-Remediating significant mould and mildew buildup

But skip it if:

-You have a respiratory condition such as asthma, COPD or emphysema

-You are sensitive to smells

-There are children or pets in the home

-The space you’re cleaning lacks ventilation

-The grout is more grimy than moldy

Method 3: Viral grout cleaner recipe

Baking soda is a key ingredient of many DIY cleaners. Photo / 123RF

Recipes for DIY grout cleaners have been around for ages. This one caught my eye when a writer at Better Homes & Gardens (where I am also a contributor) tested it after seeing a viral Instagram post touting its efficacy. While it worked, it’s the method I’m least likely to recommend. I found it messy and a slog, and it’s not something that I feel the need to do again, to myself or to my grout.

What you need

-¾ cup baking soda

-¼ cup hydrogen peroxide

-1 tablespoon Dawn dish soap

-8-ounce or larger squeeze bottle

-Scrub brush

-Cleaning cloth

Step-by-step instructions

-Mix ingredients together and pour them into the squeeze bottle. Do not secure the top, and leave plenty of headspace in the bottle, as the chemical reaction between the baking soda and hydrogen peroxide creates foam and expands. Ask me how I know this.

-Squeeze the paste onto the grout. Be aware that because of the foaming chemical reaction, the paste is likely to come out in spurts, blobs and other eruptions.

-Allow 15 minutes for the paste to penetrate and break down the grime on the grout. Then use a scrub brush to scour the grout, lifting grime out of the pores.

-Use a damp cloth to wipe the paste off of the grout, rinsing the cloth as needed and wiping until no residue is left to prevent haze. Allow the grout to dry completely.

This method is best for:

-Those looking for alternatives to commercial cleaning agents

-People who are sensitive to smells

-Cost-conscious cleaners

-Cleaning grimy grout

-Cleaning grouted backsplashes

But skip it if:

-Literally any of the other options here seem appealing to you

Method 4: Viral steam cleaner

Steam cleaners can work wonders on grout but setting them up isn't always worth the effort. Photo / 123RF

When I reviewed the Bissell Steam Shot, I declared that it was “the tool for scrubbing grout.” I stand by that, but after more than a year with what is a very cool little machine, I have more to say about it.

The first is that when testing it in February 2024, I flagged that burn risks are a big safety issue with these types of tools and, yep, in July 2024 Bissell issued a recall of the Steam Shot due to burn hazards. The second is this: It’s true that I fell deeply in love with the Steam Shot during testing, but the romance proved fleeting and I have barely used it since. It’s a great tool, but I almost never want to go through the whole routine of taking it out of storage, filling it up, plugging it in, heating it up, attaching the little brushy parts, cleaning my grout without melting off my manicure or flesh, wiping up all that water, unplugging the machine, letting it cool down enough that it won’t spew scalding water on my face, emptying the chamber, disassembling the pieces, letting them dry, putting them back in the box … well, you get the idea.

With that said, if you love a power tool or gadget and don’t mind the setup and breakdown, steam cleaners are highly effective at what they do and very fun to use. They’re also powerful cleaners that don’t require harsh or heavy-duty cleaning agents to get the job done - just water and electricity.

What you need

-A hard-surface steam cleaner

-Water

-An electrical outlet

-Cloths

Step-by-step instructions

-Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to assemble, fill and heat the steam cleaner.

-Attach the grout brush to the steam cleaner, release the steam onto the grout, and scrub the grout. If you are cleaning a floor, work in sections from the back of the room toward the door; to clean vertical surfaces, work from the top down.

-Use a dry cloth to wipe water and grime off of the grout, then let it dry completely.

This method is best for:

-Those looking for alternatives to commercial cleaning agents

-People who are sensitive to smells

-Cleaning grimy grout

-People who enjoy cleaning with power tools

But skip it if:

-You have a physical impairment or dexterity issue that could make using this tool an accident waiting to happen

-There are young children in the home who might mistake it for a fun toy

-You’re short on storage space

-You’re looking to cut back on unnecessary purchases.

Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and the author of the best-selling book “My Boyfriend Barfed In My Handbag … And Other Things You Can’t Ask Martha.”