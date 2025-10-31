Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Do any of those viral grout cleaners actually work? We tested them.

Washington Post
10 mins to read

All the grout cleaners left my grout clean - but they all had drawbacks. Photo / 123RF

All the grout cleaners left my grout clean - but they all had drawbacks. Photo / 123RF

Can any method — new or old — take the drudgery out of cleaning your grout?

To a cleaning expert, or to this cleaning expert, at least, grout cleaners are up there with oven cleaners on the list of Products I Just Wish Were Better. (That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save