'Disappointing for our designers': New Zealand Fashion Week postponed

New Zealand Fashion Week has been postponed. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Fashion Week forms the backbone of the New Zealand fashion and beauty industry, and now that industry has been left devastated.

Following the announcement of the governments level 4 lockdown, NZFW has tonight announced the event, due to start on Monday, has been postponed.

This year was set to mark the 20th anniversary of New Zealand Fashion Week, however with COVID-19 restrictions now in place, and Auckland and Coromandal in level 4 for 7 days, the event simply cannot go ahead as planned.

The rest of the country will also enter level 3 at 11.59pm tonight for a period of 3 days.

The news has left an already struggling industry devastated, with organisers rushing to try and find alternative dates and venues.

Dame Pieter Stewart, Managing Director and founder of NZFW expressed the immense disappointment of both designers and the teams behind the iconic event.

"It's disappointing for our designers who have put so much work into the shows to be presented next week, buyers, production teams, models, partners and all New Zealanders that we've had to postpone New Zealand Fashion Week because of the immediate lockdown."

"Of course, health and safety must come first and we respect the decision made by our government."

However, Stewart added that the team was prepared and are working to find new dates.

"The reality is, we were always alert to the likelihood of another lockdown and are now actively working through the options of hosting this iconic event as soon as possible. We will be in a position to share further details once we have made a decision," she shared.

Earlier this year Stewart sold the event to businessman and entrepreneur Feroz Ali for an undisclosed amount.

In an earlier interview with the Herald Stewart said Fashion Week had been a "huge risk personally" to her. Covid-19 forced the cancellation of last year's event, leaving her without income.

NZFW has advised ticket holders who would like to request a refund on tickets purchased should contact iTicket directly.