Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Disabled sheep gets custom-made cart, learns to drive it with her head

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Kiki on her cart, which she moves around by tilting a joystick with her head. Photo / Don't Forget Us, Pet Us

Kiki on her cart, which she moves around by tilting a joystick with her head. Photo / Don't Forget Us, Pet Us

A sheep named Kiki zips around the yard of an animal sanctuary in a motorised wheelchair. She navigates on her own, tilting a joystick with her head to move forward and back, left and right.

“She’s like a crazy teenager; she wants to go very fast,” said Deb Devlin, president

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save