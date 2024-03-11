Dinner party shock: Host asks guest to chip in $100

Is it fair to ask your guests to pay? Photo / 123rf

An Aussie mum has shared her shock after she was invited to a friend’s home for a dinner party — and asked to pay A$100 ($107) for the privilege.

The Melbourne woman shared her story with Australian website Kidspot, revealing that a pal invited their friend group round for dinner and always “put on a pretty nice spread”.

She praised the previous meals and said the host fancies themself “a bit of a home chef”.

“But this time, for some reason, they asked if we could ‘chip in’ for the meal, and by that, she meant around $100 each. She said it was because the steak she had bought ended up costing a little more than she expected.”

The shocked guest said she thought $30 or $40 would be acceptable, but the amount requested was over the top.

“We could go out for a nice dinner for that amount,” she told Kidspot.

“Also, I found it a bit odd as she and her partner are both in very high-paying jobs. Of course, you never know the situation people are in, but still, they seem to live a pretty lavish lifestyle.”

Everyone in the friend group reportedly agreed to pay to avoid a fuss and enjoyed their meal, but there was an uncomfortable feeling in the room because a “transaction had been made”.

Kidspot staff shared their take on the host’s approach with one suggesting guests should never have to pay, and another more boldly saying the move was “total bull****”.

“This is basic hospitality. If you can’t afford it, don’t offer,” another said.

In 2022, an American woman’s similar experience went viral when she revealed she had been asked to pay after attending dinner at a pal’s place.

Taking to Twitter, Amber Nelson wrote: “Got invited to someone’s place for dinner and they charged me for it ... this is weird, right?

“This makes me not want to accept offerings in the future.”

“I just paid and haven’t spoken since,” Nelson said at the time.