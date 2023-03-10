Married at First Sight Australia. Photo / Nine

OPINION

Archaeologists recently discovered in the sewers beneath the Colosseum the remains of snacks – grapes, cherries, walnuts, olives – enjoyed by the citizens of Ancient Rome as they watched gladiators fight to the death. These days we order in Uber Eats and watch blisteringly mismatched couples have at it on Married at First Sight Australia.

I cut my teeth on reality television. Allen Funt leaping out of bushes to demand, “Smile! You’re on Candid Camera!” and Queen for a Day, in which women’s hard luck stories were judged by an applause meter. Crying wins whiteware: it set the mood for future generations of reality show tears and tantrums.

Actor Gary Oldman once called the genre, “A museum of social decay.” Who wouldn’t want to visit that museum? It gave us Michael Apted’s brilliant Up! series, tracking the lives of a group of kids who were 7 in 1964 every seven years. It gave us Donald Trump. There has seldom been a year when reality’s forte – mind-numbing escape – felt more seductive.

MAFS: strangers selected by mischief-making “experts” meet at the altar of sham marriage and assess each other with sometimes poorly suppressed horror. It’s impossible not to stay to see how things work out. Spoiler alert: badly.

Beware shows that market themselves as social experiments. The idea this season is to see how many clowns you can fit into a mini or, in this case, how many dropkicks, when it comes to grooms, can be shoehorned into one social experiment. There’s Harrison. Having your girlfriend help you pack before your MAFS marriage seems to be against the spirit of the thing. His bride, beauty business owner Bronte, after firing off her quota of tears and tanties, is prepared to overlook all Harrison’s trespasses – they are legion - to remain on the show. He doesn’t bother pretending to be a nice guy looking for love. He hasn’t got the acting range. See his solo performance the time Bronte couldn’t attend the couples-on-the-couch interrogation session because she was unwell. Harrison tried to act concerned. “I’m not a voice for endo-demetriosis [sic] or a woman’s biology,” he wept unconvincingly, to eye-rolls all around. “I haven’t gone to the gym today,” noted Harrison. “That’s the kind of person I am.”

Russell Brand lookalike Jesse, allergic to star signs, crystals, etc is matched with new-agey Claire, who is soon cleansing his energy with burning sage. Despite their matching tattoos and clicking jaws, Jesse treats Claire horribly, laughing at her, mimicking her and shushing her. She seeks comfort by kissing another husband. Because this is high school or some influencer-infested cult, Claire is shunned and publicly shamed as a cheater. Everyone instantly forgets what a toe-rag Jesse has been for ages and he becomes this season’s brooding tragic hero.

Some of the women, though. There’s Tayla, whose life’s work is to make sure husband Hugo never forgets he’s not “a man’s man” and that he will never be allowed to sleep in a bed. “I don’t want to hurt your feelings,” she explains kindly, “but I’m not going to take them into account.”

It’s all fun and games until someone gets wounded. The appalling Shannon and his sweet match Caitlin are long gone but his attacking of her appearance – by any reckonings gorgeous – was vile. If she had “blown him away” when she walked down the aisle, he lectured her, he wouldn’t have kept pining over his ex. It was all Caitlin’s fault.

Dan, initially one of the nice ones, turns on Sandy because she doesn’t spend six hours a day at the gym or something. She joined the “experiment” against her parents’ wishes. Her distress looks real. No one is that good an actor. The drama may rate well. It’s painful to watch.

You may not learn much about love, loyalty or endometriosis on this show but every relationship red flag is gruellingly waved to the point that even the experts are lost for words. It’s an education, of sorts, though there’s not enough burning sage in the world to cleanse this sort of energy.