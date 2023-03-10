Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: Married At First Sight and lessons in reality TV

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
Married at First Sight Australia. Photo / Nine

Married at First Sight Australia. Photo / Nine

OPINION

Archaeologists recently discovered in the sewers beneath the Colosseum the remains of snacks – grapes, cherries, walnuts, olives – enjoyed by the citizens of Ancient Rome as they watched gladiators fight to the death.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle