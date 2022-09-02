Voyager 2022 media awards
Diana Wichtel: Review - Jumping Sundays by Nick Bollinger - remembering the 1960s protest generation

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
Tim Shadbolt, pictured in 1971.

OPINION

Can it be over half a century since a few thousand people - students, hippies, assorted beardy weirdies, kids, dogs, a pet possum, Tim Shadbolt - staged a cheerful liberation of Auckland's Albert Park?

