Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel considers what to say about the Israel-Hamas war

By Diana Wichtel
4 mins to read
A temporary memorial art installation on the National Mall in Washington DC during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war to mourn the number of deaths, call for a safe return of hostages, and call for a ceasefire to safeguard people in Israel and Gaza from further violence. Photo / Getty Images

A temporary memorial art installation on the National Mall in Washington DC during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war to mourn the number of deaths, call for a safe return of hostages, and call for a ceasefire to safeguard people in Israel and Gaza from further violence. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Diana Wichtel reflects on a letter to a friend.

In past years, I’ve gone to some remarkable concerts. They commemorate Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass”, the 1938 November pogrom against Jews co-ordinated by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.