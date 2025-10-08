Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Diamond Shop owner Sera Cruickshank on relationship with convicted rapist ex-cop Jamie Foster, reveals his new job

Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sera Cruickshank, owner of Ponsonby's The Diamond Shop, and her fiance, Jamie Foster, a former policeman who was convicted of rape in 2020, are working with a private investigator to appeal his conviction.

Sera Cruickshank, owner of Ponsonby's The Diamond Shop, and her fiance, Jamie Foster, a former policeman who was convicted of rape in 2020, are working with a private investigator to appeal his conviction.

A Kiwi influencer and owner of Ponsonby’s The Diamond Shop has opened up about her relationship with a former police officer jailed for raping his colleague.

Sera Cruickshank spoke exclusively to Society Insider about the backlash she has faced since going

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save