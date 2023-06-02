Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Simon Wilson: The microcars invading cycle lanes of Amsterdam

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
A Canta in a bikepark area in Amsterdam. Photo / Getty Images

A Canta in a bikepark area in Amsterdam. Photo / Getty Images

In Amsterdam, cars have been invading the bike lanes. OMG, yes, even in Amsterdam. But it’s not what you think. The culprits are microcars, vehicles so small and slow they can’t really mix in with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle