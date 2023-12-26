The dermatologist has gone viral on TikTok with her skincare advice. Photo / TikTok/dermatologysurgeon

The dermatologist has gone viral on TikTok with her skincare advice. Photo / TikTok/dermatologysurgeon

A dermatologist has gone viral on TikTok after telling followers that wrinkle-free skin can be achieved by eating three handfuls of almonds a day.

Dr Neera, a US-based skin surgeon, told her followers on the social media platform that almonds are “a natural way to treat wrinkles”, in a video that has since been viewed tens of thousands of times.

In the caption for the video, the surgeon also states that “a 24-week clinical study showed that women who consumed about 400 calories of almonds per day (roughly three handfuls) had a significant reduction in facial wrinkles/fine lines and hyperpigmentation”.

The study she quotes was by the University of California, and published in MDPI Journals in 2021. It looked at the skin of 49 postmenopausal women and found that, after six months, their wrinkle severity had decreased by 16 per cent and hyperpigmentation had decreased by 20 per cent. The women who ate almonds had an increase in skin hydration in their cheeks and forehead at the end of the study.

Neera, who got her surgery training from Harvard University, reminded TikTok users that looking after your skin is not just about what skincare can be applied topically and that the food we ingest can play just as big a role.

TikTok users appreciated the beauty and skincare hack.

“Adding almonds to grocery list,” one person commented.

“I eat 40 grams every weekday…been doing this for years,” someone else said.

Others questioned whether that amount of almonds was healthy to consume.

One person asked how many almonds are in “three handfuls” and the expert replied that equates to roughly 60 almonds.

One person asked in the comments for an alternative for those who cannot eat nuts.

“Omega 3 supplements may have similar benefit,” the skin expert replied.

Some people questioned whether that amount of almonds would be detrimental to their health and the doctor replied that they shouldn’t be, but recommended checking with their GP if they had any concerns.







