'Demented': Needles found in children's Halloween candy loot

US Police are investigating after needles were found buried in chocolate and lollies handed out to trick-or-treaters during Halloween in the US.

The horrifying discovery was made in a Kit Kat and packet of Sour Patch Kids distributed in the town of Fostoria in the state of Ohio on Saturday, police said.

In a Facebook post, police described how a child reported receiving an unwrapped Kit Kat with a needle protruding from the inside of the chocolate bar.

"Although we only are aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community," Police Chief Keith Loreno said in a statement.

It's unclear who was behind the tampered treats, which left parents in the area terrified their child may also have been dished out the dangerous goods.

But Police said worried parents could bring their child's lollies and chocolates for X-ray scans at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

"Both Fostoria Police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital feel that it is best to take every reasonable action possible to keep our children safe and to help parents make an informed decision with any candy their children received," police said.