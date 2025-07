While in New Zealand to tour his stage show, the host of The Graham Norton show staged a surprise tasting of his wine range at Woolworths Mt Roskill. Video / Alyse Wright

Demand for supermarket beauty products is growing, here’s what Kiwi shoppers are adding to their trolley

With inflation on the rise it seems like everything is costing more at the shops, retailers say it’s impacting what we’re buying, but also where we’re buying from.

New Zealand’s leading supermarkets report a growth in their beauty sales, with more people picking up mascara alongside their macaroni.

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs, the grocery co-operative behind New World, Pak’nSave, and Four Square told the Herald while the grocery category remains flat year on year across both North and South co-ops, it has seen slight growth in the beauty and personal care category of its North Island co-op over the past year, driven mainly by sales from Pak’nSave stores.

Their purchasing patterns show shoppers are actively seeking out value, “buying in bulk, opting for mainstream brands, and using unit pricing to stretch their budgets further”.

A Woolworths spokesperson said to meet demand for its beauty products the supermarket chain is “bringing more variety into our stores, offering customers more choice in our personal and beauty care categories”.