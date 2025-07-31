Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Demand for supermarket beauty products is growing, here’s what Kiwi shoppers are adding to their trolley

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

While in New Zealand to tour his stage show, the host of The Graham Norton show staged a surprise tasting of his wine range at Woolworths Mt Roskill. Video / Alyse Wright

With inflation on the rise it seems like everything is costing more at the shops, retailers say it’s impacting what we’re buying, but also where we’re buying from.

New Zealand’s leading supermarkets report a growth in their beauty sales, with more people picking up mascara alongside their macaroni.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save