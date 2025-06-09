Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Delaying death: How the promise of immortality – at a price – has become a consumer marketing bonanza

By Amy Errmann - The Conversation
Other·
4 mins to read

The global longevity industry is expected to be worth US$610 billion ($1.01 trillion) in 2025. Photo / 123rf

The global longevity industry is expected to be worth US$610 billion ($1.01 trillion) in 2025. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Amy Errmann - The Conversation

Living forever has become the wellness and marketing trend of the 2020s. But cheating death – or at least delaying it – will come at a price.

What was once the domain of scientists and the uber-rich is increasingly becoming a consumer product. Those pushing the idea, spearheaded by tech

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle