Special instructions: Use the hottest water the item can tolerate, and wash more often than you might think — at least once a month.

Pot holders and oven mitts

“These kitchen essentials handle grease and heat daily,” Sokolowski says. “Give them a refresh in the washing machine to keep them looking and smelling clean.”

Special instructions: Pretreat set-in stains from grease and food spills before laundering.

Shower curtains and liners

“Toss plastic liners and fabric curtains in the wash to remove soap scum and mildew,” Sokolowski says. “Add a couple of towels for extra scrubbing power.”

Special instructions: Avoid washing plastic liners in washers with a centre agitator, as the fins can tear or shred the material.

Bath mats and bathroom rugs

“Cotton or microfibre mats can usually go in the washer with warm water and a mild detergent,” says Rechelle Balanzat, the founder and chief executive of Juliette. “Rubber-backed mats should be air-dried or tumble-dried on low to avoid cracking.”

Bath mitts, loofahs and pouffes

When deep cleaning a shower or tub, don’t forget to clean the items that call those places home, such as bath mitts, loofahs and pouffes. “These can harbour bacteria and mildew if not cleaned regularly,” Balanzat says. “Toss them into a lingerie bag and wash on a gentle cycle with mild detergent every few weeks. Air dry completely before reusing.”

Winter hats, gloves and scarves

“Machine wash knit and fleece items in cold water with a mild detergent,” Balanzat says, “using a mesh bag to prevent stretching. Lay flat to dry. For leather or wool gloves, spot clean or dry clean as needed.”

Mattress pads and pillows

“Wash mattress pads every few months using warm water and a gentle cycle to remove dust mites, sweat and allergens. If machine drying, use low heat to prevent shrinkage and keep the padding intact,” Balanzat says. The same goes for pillows, with the exception of memory foam styles, which should be spot-cleaned instead. “Most synthetic and down pillows can be machine washed using a mild detergent on a gentle cycle. Wash two at a time to balance the machine, and dry thoroughly with dryer balls to prevent clumping.”

Curtains

Many curtains are washable — check the care tag for cleaning instructions — and, if they can be laundered, Balanzat says to use a cold water delicate cycle, then air dry to prevent shrinking and other damage.

Special instructions: Vacuum or shake curtains before laundering to remove the top layer of dust, hair and other build-up.

Pet beds

Experts recommend washing pet beds every two to four weeks to keep odours at bay. When cleaning any of your pet’s belongings, avoid the use of scented products, including detergents, stain treatments, and odour-eliminating sprays or powders.

Special instructions: Vacuum the bed before laundering to remove hair and dander; use unscented detergent and the hottest water the bed can tolerate.

Pet clothing and accessories

Collars, leashes, sweaters, booties, and other pet clothing and accessories can be machine-washed in cold water with unscented detergent. Use a mesh washing bag for leashes and collars to keep them from winding around other items in the load.

Special instructions: Bag small items, and always use unscented laundry products for your pet’s belongings.

Hard plastic toys

Yes, small plastic toys such as Legos or action figures can be cleaned in the washing machine. It’s important to bag these little guys up in a mesh washing bag and to pad the drum with towels or other bulky items for protection (and soundproofing).

Stuffed animals

“Most plush toys can handle a gentle cycle,” Sokolowski says. “It’s a quick way to clean away dust and allergens while keeping favourites fresh.” Wash stuffed animals with other lightweight or delicate items, and place them in a wash bag for extra protection.

Special instructions: Before washing a stuffed animal, mend any tears or holes to prevent the stuffing from coming out.