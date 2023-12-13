Looking for love next year? Try our dating calculator to see who you might find it with. Photo / 123RF

COMMENT:

If you’re determined to be in love in 2024 and not sure how you’re going to do it, stop, collaborate and listen.

It can be tempting to want to run to a psychic and demand they tell you the name and location of where you’ll meet your future boo, so you can speed up the process - seriously, Divine Shine, where is my soulmate?

Unfortunately, some things in life are not that simple and instead you may find yourself spending hours scrolling through dating apps that mostly consist of men holding fish and women claiming they’re “not like other girls”.

If they’re just not floating your boat, I see you, I hear you and I respect you, which is why I bring you this, a dating calculator.

A really smart data guy at work (Hi Chris Knox) decided his time had come to play Cupid and the result is a prediction of the name of the person you’re most likely to date based on age and location (which is New Zealand and can only be New Zealand – sorry to our International readers).

Created from Kiwi data records, all you’ve got to do is tick the box of the gender you are looking to date in 2024, the youngest age you want to date - as well as the oldest, and voilà, the likely name of your potential future boyfriend or girlfriend is revealed.

Now the only thing to do is spend the next two months of social events looking for guys named Joshua, Matthew or Samuel and girls named Jessica, Georgia or Olivia.

It’s easier work than buying your entire family Christmas presents!

Please note: This data is based on gender and names assigned at birth in New Zealand. Unfortunately, the data available does not reflect people who identify as non-binary, change their name as an adult or cover Kiwi residents or citizens born overseas.

If the dating calculator isn’t your journey though, I bring you more presents, this time in the form of what to expect from the dating scene in 2024.

Thanks to Bumble, we’ve got the top four dating trends Kiwis are most likely to see next year and they range from MVP to Timeline decline and all the intimate behaviours in between.

Here’s a quick recap:

It might be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship inspiring this trend, or it might not. Either way, MVP has a new meaning, Most Valuable Partner, and along with an extravagant fireworks display at midnight on December 31, 2024, is about to bring us a dating/sports combo we never knew we needed with more singles attending sports games as a first date option.

Not a sports fan? Never fear, dating is undergoing a change that your granny is probably going to find outrageous and it starts with “I” and ends with “don’t want to get married at 20 and have five kids by 27″. Yes, one in three women (or 31 per cent) saying they are no longer living their love lives based on traditional timelines and milestones and honestly, good for you girl.

As for what people are looking for in relationships, it’s all about values. One in four people (25 per cent) say it is key that their partner actively engages with politics and social causes - in fact, it makes them more attractive. So, next time you like the slightly uneducated but coherent enough political take on someone’s Instagram account, slide into their DM’s. You never know what you’ll find.

Like any good chef, we saved the spice for last. Introducing intuitive intimacy. Bumble found that Gen Z youths and millennials are way more invested in how a person makes them feel emotionally instead of how they make them feel physically - although that’s also important, it just comes after you realise a person can give you all the security, safety and understanding you so desire.

In summary, if you don’t find a Joshua, Matthew, Jessica or Georgia this New Years, 2024 has some pretty good dating trends you can try instead.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.












