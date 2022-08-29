Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022, in Maidenhead, England. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Remote Scottish churches don't generally feature prominently in the history books but then Crathie Kirk, which dates back to 1805, is hardly your usual wee house of God and whatnot. It was there in 1992 that Princess Anne married her mother's equerry Sir Tim Laurence after a years-long affair (bet you didn't think she had it in her to be so scandalous, right?).

And it was inside the kirk that in 1997 that two teenage princes, hours after learning their mother Princess Diana had been killed in Paris only hours before, were forced to sit through a service that reportedly made zero mention of their unthinkable loss.

While not exactly on the same level, Crathie Kirk, which sits just outside of the Queen's Scottish holiday home Balmoral, is again proving to be the backdrop for royal drama.

In normal times, the area's most famous parishioner can be guaranteed to be seen being driven in her stately bespoke Bentley up the drive every Sunday come rain, hail or brewing family crisis. (In 2019, the Queen famously took her errant son Prince Andrew with her to the kirk for the service the same weekend his former chum, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein took his own life.)

But in the latest sign that we are now long past normal, Her Majesty has not taken her place in the pews once, despite her having been in situ on her Balmoral estate since July 21 (which was also the last time since she has been seen publicly).

This news now joins the sad, ever–growing roster of new reports and details that have emerged and which, taken together, paint a picture of a matriarch and head of state for whom her advanced years seem to be fast catching up with her.

Over the weekend, the news coming out of Scotland's Aberdeenshire (regal population: one) has not been good.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2022, in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images

For nearly a year now, unspecified "episodic mobility issues" have bedevilled the usual up and at 'em monarch which has seen her start to rely on a walking stick even in public. (Probably handy to fetch the remote and keep the corgis in line too.)

However, in the past few weeks, there has been a "change" in her mobility, the Daily Mail has reported, which has resulted in her "resting" more.

There are other clues that things have taken a turn for the concerning since her annual Scottish holiday began.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that the line coming out of London was that the 96-year-old would zip down from Balmoral to bid adieu to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week, no doubt to check he hadn't nicked any of the good port on the way out. She would then use her royal prerogative to "invite" the new Conservative party leader to take the country's reins.

Now, that seems to be off the cards, with the Mail quoting a "well-placed source" as saying that her health woes now "may make it unlikely" she will make the trip south. (Look out for an announcement on that front this week.)

Likewise, the Telegraph has reported "she has been advised not to make the 1000-mile (1609km) round trip for the short ceremony and photocall" because her ongoing mobility issues "have made travelling difficult".

As things currently stand, the new prime minister, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, will instead travel north to meet her at Balmoral, the first time that Her Majesty has undertaken this duty away from Buckingham Palace in 70 years.

In fact, last time a British sovereign did their regal bit with a new prime minister away from Monarchy HQ was in 1908 when the newly elected Henry Asquith had to zip over to Biarritz in France where Edward VII, Her Majesty's great-grandfather was soaking up the sunshine and quaffing Bordeaux.

If next week's ceremonial torch passing does end up happening in Scotland, the symbolism would not be lost on anyone.

Sadly, that's not all the bad news coming out of Balmoral with the Sun also having reported that Prince Charles has been making "highly unusual" daily visits to see Her Majesty.

Clearly his concern for his mother trumps cosy mornings at home at Birkhall, his nearby estate, recataloguing his seed collection while wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall ploughs through the latest Anthony Horowitz mystery, simultaneously juggling a lit cigarette, a G&T and multiple Jack Russells.

Changes of plans? Worried relatives? No church? Obviously this all adds up to clear-cut "uh oh" status.

As things now stand, we will get a clearer picture of how things really stand with the Queen this coming Saturday, UK time, when the annual Braemar Gathering, aka the Highland Games, kicks off. Featuring such popular, cough, sports as the caber toss, Her Majesty is an entrenched figure during the event which she is known to love.

(Like the Windsor Horse Show and Royal Ascot, the Queen adores the tartan-required outing and the event is the only non-horse-related outing where you can be guaranteed to see Her Majesty in the finest of fettles and having a rip-roaring jolly ol' time.)

If, come this weekend, the nonagenarian is not in her usual place on the Braemar stage, a blanket wrapped around her knees and various dignitaries carefully keeping their kilts in place, it will be the surest sign that the situation is worrisome.

So far as getaways go, this year's Scottish jaunt has been a far from stellar one for Her Majesty.

Last week the Sun also reported that she and her repellent son (in my opinion) Prince Andrew had been locked in "intense talks" about his future because the imbecility (again, my view) royal still thinks there may be some way back from ignominy and his couch to public life. (The chance of that is about as high as the Duchess of York renouncing all of her worldly goods to join a silent monastic order with no Wi-Fi.)

The Andrew resuscitation plan has also drawn in his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Sun has reported that York twosome have "pled" with their Uncle Charles to let Andrew have another crack at official duties, only for them to be told "there's no chance".

Good luck gals. I think they would have more luck getting their mother back into one of her '80s puffball skirts or convincing the 86-year-old Duke of Kent to join TikTok than getting their disgraced father back into the royal working ranks.

And, all of this is happening with Hurricane Sussex about to blow in from across the Atlantic.

Next week will see Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to UK shores for their first proper visit of their own volition since they unceremoniously walked away from their Palace posts in 2020. With two charity events in Britain and one in Germany scheduled this trip is shaping up to look like a quasi-royal event of their own creation.

Will there be Netflix cameras in tow? Will they deign to visit his ailing grandmother? And just how many crates of designer clothing will be required for Meghan whose recent trips to The Hague and New York saw her wheel out multiple expensive looks each day? (Harry seems to only own two polo shirts and one suit so he could probably pack his entire wardrobe for the trip in a recycled Wholefoods paper bag.)

The poor Queen. At her age all she probably wants is the chance to read some Dick Francis and work her way through an extra large tray of English toffees without anyone popping in and whining about not being a royal colonel anymore or a new PM popping by to pick up the keys to 10 Downing Street or one of her courtiers having to explain to her what a podcast is and why Meghan is making one.

Sigh. At least Her Majesty has a good, long session of caber tossing to look forward to — fingers, toes and her go-to tartan rug all crossed that she can make it.

• Daniela Elser is a royal expert and a writer with more than 15 years' experience working with a number of Australia's leading media titles.