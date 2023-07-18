Dan Carter is launching his own fragrance with Chemist Warehouse, DC10 Sport. Photos / Chemist Warehouse, Alex Burton / NZ Herald

Dan Carter is launching his own fragrance with Chemist Warehouse, DC10 Sport. Photos / Chemist Warehouse, Alex Burton / NZ Herald

Have you ever wondered what rugby legend Dan Carter smells like?

Well, now we know - and you can smell like him too. And no, it’s not like sweat, mud and grass.

The now-retired All Blacks and Blues legend is launching his very own fragrance for the first time ever, DC10 Sport - it’s not only a nod to Carter’s famous jersey, but also echoes the name of his children’s charity DC10.

The rugby great created the fragrance specifically for Chemist Warehouse, as he’s been New Zealand’s brand ambassador for the pharmacy giant since 2020, three years after it first arrived on our shores.

Since then, he’s arguably become the discount chemist’s biggest asset, alongside its free prescriptions and discounted deals on health, beauty, and household products.

According to the official press release accompanying the news, Carter’s scent was inspired by “motion and constant movement and progression”.

“The striking bottle and packaging were designed to harness this sense of movement through blurred outer edges while drawing focus to the admirable path forged by DC that we all could look to for inspiration as we continue in our own lives.”

Dan Carter attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

But what we really want to know is, what does it smell like?

DC10 has top notes of “spicy crushed pepper, citrus zest and blue sage” as well as “wild oak moss, French lavender and clearwood”. Meanwhile, hints of tonka bean, cedarwood atlas - an essential oil - and charred vanilla add a touch of sweetness.

It’s quite the upgrade from the moment he told Viva in 2014 that his go-to scent was simply “Rexona”.

And now Carter has revealed he’s “excited” to be launching his own cologne.

“I never envisioned myself venturing into the world of fragrance,” he admits.

Dan Carter has just released his new book The Art of Winning: Ten Lessons in Leadership, Purpose and Potential. Photo / Penguin Random House

But he’s “proud to present a scent embodying energy and confidence”.

“I have enjoyed the process of creating DC10 Sport, from the very early days of sampling an array of fragrances and meticulously selecting the one, through to the design process of the bottle and packaging.”

Carter adds that the scent doesn’t just represent his own personal journey, but is also “a testament to the incredible support and dedication of those who have contributed to this remarkable project.”

It comes amid the release of Carter’s book The Art of Winning: Ten Lessons in Leadership, Purpose and Potential yesterday.

DC10 Sport will be exclusively available at Chemist Warehouse stores for $49.99 and hits shelves on July 20.



