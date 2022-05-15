A dad who is struggling with family issues has been left furious after his neighbour sent him a passive-aggressive note about his lawns. Photo / Getty Images

A dad who is struggling with family issues has been left furious after his neighbour sent him a passive-aggressive note about his lawns. Photo / Getty Images

A struggling father has been left fuming and upset after his neighbour left a rude passive aggressive note sarcastically congratulating him for mowing the lawns.

Posting online, the dad shared a photo of the letter who was furious his lawns had become a little overgrown.

Not knowing the context of the father's struggles, the neighbour taunted him in a note that readers have described as "nasty".

The highly sarcastic letter reads: "Congratulations! You mowed. That's twice so far this year, I believe.

"Can you keep it up? Maybe weekly? Or at least every other week?

"Your neighbours would be very grateful if your house did not look like it was abandoned."

The neighbour sent him a passive-aggressive note. Photo / Reddit /r/mildlyinfuriating

The father, from the US, revealed he has been dealing with a number of family issues.

He explained he had been taking care of his newborn and 5-year-old child while his wife was in hospital recovering from post-natal complications.

In his post, he admitted it had been a few months since he had taken care of his garden but said it was in compliance with the council rules.

"Context: I haven't been able to care for my yard as much as I would like over the past few months because we had our second child back in February and I've been single-handedly caring for the newborn and our 5-year-old while my wife has been in the hospital recovering from postpartum complications.

"At no point has my yard been out of compliance with city or HOA [Home Owner Association] ordinances, and at no point has anyone bothered to approach me directly about the matter.

"Instead, we just received this anonymous passive-aggressive letter in the mail.

"They even postmarked it and sent it through the mail, rather than walking a few doors down and speaking to me like a human being."

Readers were quick to rally around the struggling father, with many labelling the neighbour "lazy" and saying they could have knocked on the door and spoken to him in person.

"Nice 'welcome to the neighbourhood' letter. Hopefully whoever it is hears why the mowing wasn't done and feels bad. I know I would."

Another added: "You know what woulda been nice? If your neighbour came and asked you if everything was okay and if you needed some help since they seem to have a lot of time to stare at your lawn and write and mail letters while assuming you're just lazy."