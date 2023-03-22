Shed 5 executive chef Geoff Ngan.

Chefs and winemakers across New Zealand are teaming up for a day of fine dining to raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kiwis who are keen foodies or wine aficionados and also want to lend a helping hand can dine out next Tuesday, March 28 at Shed 5 in Wellington, Andiamo in Auckland, or Jervois Steak House in Queenstown.

Foley Wines, owner of iconic wineries Martinborough Vineyard, Te Kairanga, Vavasour and Mt Difficulty, are teaming up with some of New Zealand’s favourite dining destinations to support the cause.

Next Tuesday, the total proceeds from purchases off the wine lists and half of the proceeds from meal purchases at the three restaurants will go straight to charities KidsCan and the SPCA to help families and their pets and animals in Hawke’s Bay and the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region.

For Shed 5 executive chef Geoff Ngan, helping out was a “no-brainer” after witnessing “absolutely heartbreaking devastation” in the regions.

“I have family there, my wife’s family is from that area, and we have friends there,” the Wellington-based chef tells the Herald.

“And not to mention just for the industry. Lots of our suppliers come from there and a lot of them are quite small family-run businesses, and so we wanted to help.”

Shed 5 in Wellington.

Himself the father of a young family, Ngan says reading the news about parents and kids forced to escape their homes or separate from each other “brought a lump to my throat”.

“When you lose your home, especially farmers, it’s everything - their home and their business, and it’s the way they make an income. And often it’s generational farming families. So when you see everything washed away, a house two metres deep in silt, it’s just tragic.

“And we recognise that not just crops, but animals and farmers were affected, livestock, and even just their pets.”

So, what’s on the menu? All three restaurants will offer their full menu to give diners plenty of options - but Ngan reveals a special dish will be on the menu at Shed 5 on the day, thanks to a couple of his suppliers who are donating food.

“Big Glory Bay Salmon are donating some beautiful king salmon to us, and we’ve also got an olive oil from the Wairarapa. So it’s a raw salmon dish with smoked tomato water and it’s gonna utilise the olive oil and the salmon from those two very generous suppliers.”

All you need to do is book and come along, he says. “The seats are filling up fast.

“We wanted to play our part and do what we do best.”