Crocs and their imitators are popular shoes for little feet. Photo / Instagram

They’re today’s version of jelly shoes, of jandals with the elasticated back strap, but Crocs, the boomer gardening shoe turned high fashion irony, have also become a must-have look for children.

In much the same way Hush Puppies were transformed from frumpy footwear to catwalk cool in the ‘90s, celebrity endorsements and an appearance at Christopher Kane’s 2016 London Fashion Week show did wonders for the status of the rubbery clog.

Crocs as seen on American rapper Post Malone (left), and on the runway at Christopher Kane's 2016 show. Photos / Getty Images

Now, fashion’s trickle-down effect has landed Crocs and their copycats in a concerning position, according to podiatrists: on the feet of children.

Take a trip to any playground or daycare centre and you can find Croc-style shoes, resplendent with sparkling charms and bright colours, on the littlest of Kiwi feet. And according to a New Zealand spokesperson for Crocs, sales show an increase in school-aged kids wearing the shoes - which range in price from $60 to $100 a pair - and an increase in purchases as part of school uniforms.

They say school sports teams are also buying Crocs as their chosen footwear brand for representation at local and national events.

Crocs and shoes similar in style can often be seen on kids' feet. Photo / Getty

But Auckland podiatrist, Member of Sports Medicine New Zealand and former board member of Podiatry New Zealand, Caron Orelowitz, says putting Crocs and their imitators on kids’ developing feet poses several “major issues” - including the potential for serious injury.

“They always have been and always will be problematic,” says Orelowitz, noting the shoe seems to have “made some sort of comeback” with imitation versions found at the likes of Kmart, The Warehouse and Number One Shoes.

Orelowitz points to cases where the back strap has “hooked onto playground equipment or caught in escalators and caused major injuries. Crocs also fall off easily, and this becomes not only a tripping hazard, but [means there’s] potential for other injuries”.

In 2010, The Journal of Paediatric Orthopedics published a study examining an increase in reports of escalator-related foot injuries in children. They noted “rubber clogs” and said their “broad toe-box design ... and softness” means they have the potential for “severe foot crushing and traumatic amputation”.

The authors wrote: “Trendy, bright-coloured rubber clogs have been implicated in a significant number of these incidents involving children.”

In fact, of the study’s 17 children with related injuries, 13 were wearing Crocs at the time of their accident.

Seven years after that study, a five-year-old wearing Crocs on an escalator in Dubai “lost his big toe and has extensive tissue and ligament damage to the underside of his foot … He will need multiple operations to reconstruct the remaining part of his foot,” his mother said at the time.

And as early as 2008, after a child in Perth sustained a severe injury to her hand while trying to free her Croc-clad foot from an escalator, Kidsafe Australia issued a warning against the shoe.

Beyond the acute danger, Orelowitz, who also holds an MNZM for services to podiatry, explains: “A major issue with Crocs and any other shoe that has no back is the lack of support they provide. The loose strap in the back does nothing to hold the child’s heel in place when they walk, and that can lead to problems.”

“When they can’t feel the ground, children are not only at a greater risk of falls and injuries, but also neurological and intrinsic muscle impairments that can lead to foot issues later in life.

“Because of their instability, they also encourage toe-gripping, which may lead to toe deformities. Your child may walk improperly since their heels can move, or they may fall over because Crocs or jandals don’t hold their ankles in place,” says Orelowitz.

So, what should parents be looking for in a child’s shoe when it comes to safety and foot health for their kids?

Little feet

For the first six weeks that a child is walking independently, they don't need shoes, says podiatrist Caron Orelowitz. Photo / Getty Images

For little ones taking to their feet for the first time, as tempting as it may be to wedge those squishy toes into a pair of cute shoes, Orelowitz advises waiting.

“They will only need to start wearing shoes after they have been walking independently for approximately six weeks.

“At this early stage, their shoes revolve around protection. We want to protect these little feet from the outside world where possible, so their shoes should have a non-slip lining on the sole and allow for some growth.

“Some people think that shoes are needed to support a child’s developing leg and foot muscles and bone structure to help prevent future problems with walking. Your child’s feet will develop well on their own and do not require any special footwear,” she says, adding: “There is little research to guide us in the optimal shoe at each stage of walking, in particular in younger children.”

But allowing them to walk barefoot when safe does encourage sensory development.

“Little ones have enough to think about already. Going barefoot allows toddlers to increase muscle strength within their feet and provides sensory experiences for them. This allows toddlers to feel the sensation of their skin touching the ground.”

First steps

Orelowitz says generally, the advice for “typically developing little feet” is to choose shoes that protect as well as help toddlers “master the skill they are currently learning”. Look for shoes that hold on to the foot, rather than the foot having to hold on to the shoe, she says.

“... If they have recently started walking, shoes will help to prevent accidental injuries. Shoes with higher ankle support do not necessarily offer better support than those with low-cut ankles. However, a shoe with a higher ankle might help at this stage simply because they are harder for your toddler to take off.”

On the run

Once your child has begun walking confidently and starts to run, play and participate in activities, their shoes need to adapt to provide the support they need, says Orelowitz. Keep in mind the following factors when buying shoes for this age:

Buy shoes that fasten in the middle (velcro, buckles or laces).

Ensure the shoes have a firm cup around the heel – ideally, this should not be able to be bent out of shape when squeezed.

The sole of the shoe should only twist/bend underneath the ball of the foot.

The toe section should be wider than the heel to mimic an actual foot.

Always buy your child’s normal shoe size.

Hand-me-downs are a no-no.

Growing feet

Orelowitz explains that children’s feet “change quickly as they grow”. Before 18 months of age, there is rapid growth of more than half a shoe size every couple of months. This slows to the same amount of growth in toddlers, but every three months. And by the time a child is three, their feet will grow by one size every year.

She says ill-fitting shoes in children may have short and long-term implications that can significantly affect their overall health and development.

She says shoes should always mimic the shape of the human foot to allow support and flexibility where it’s needed.

“Essentially, when you pick up a shoe, it should only bend where the foot bends – the front of the shoe or boot.”

When it comes to arch support, most children don’t need anything extra in their shoes.

“All toddlers younger than 16 months have a flat foot and only fully develop an arch around six to eight years of age.”

However, heel cups are an essential element because they provide the necessary stability.

“Having good heel support behind them will keep their foot secure in the shoe and prevent too much movement.

She explains that growing feet have vital growth plates, “especially in the heel bones”.

“Adequate cushioning, especially through the heel, is a necessity to care for their healthy development. It is also integral for protection against hard or unnatural surfaces that put stress on kids’ feet.”

Orelowitz says for parents choosing footwear for their children, the best way to give them a “strong start” to healthy foot development is by ensuring they have “supportive shoes for their day-to-day lives”.

Crocs Global did not respond to questions from the Herald, including about their shoes’ orthotic value. Its website claims that the “... kids’ version offers amazing comfort and support, thanks to the light, durable Croslite™ material and molded design” and has “pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit”.