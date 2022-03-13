Selena Gomez stuns on the Critic's Choice Red Carpet. Photo / Getty Images

The Critics Choice Awards runs the gamut of stars of the small screen and the big. As such, it makes for a carpet of epic proportions and variation.

From the unusual to the breath-taking, here are the best dressed on this year's red carpet.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning. Photo / Getty Images

Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Great, Elle Fanning is always a winner on the red carpet. Today she turns heads bound in soft gold glitter with a bold lip and big skirt.

Hoyeon Jung

Hoyeon Jung. Photo / Getty Images

South Korean model-turned-actress Hoyeon Jung had a memorable, albeit somewhat minor, role in Netflix hit Squid Game. Today she's certainly gone for memorable in this gold Louis Vuitton number with a space-age bustle.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez. Photo / Getty Images

Actress and singer Selena Gomez hit the red carpet in a jaw-dropping red gown that was fitted to perfection and embellished with jewels. She paired the look with a simple up-do and managed to nail understated elegance.

Caitlin Thompson

Caitlin Thompson. Photo / Getty Images

Star of Best Drama Series nominated show This is Us, Caitlin Thompson is a pop of colour in this fresh green dress complete with a full skirt and bold bow.

Joshua Jackson and Jodi Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson and Jodi Turner-Smith. Photo / Getty Images

While Jackson is nominated for his work on crime series Dr Death it's his sharp suit and the exquisite blue number worn by his partner, Jodi Turner-Smith, that has our attention today. Best dressed couple by a landslide.

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross. Photo / Getty Images

Actress and Critics Choice presenter Angelica Ross is statuesque in this sculptural gown of peach sparkles, topped with a veritable crown of an up 'do.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore. Photo / Getty Images

Looking like a Grecian goddess, This is Us actress Mandy Moore stepped onto the red carpet and oozed Hollywood glam with an ethereal twist.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto. Photo / Getty Images

If there is one thing you can always count on Jared Leto for, it's nailing a red carpet look. The 2014 Critics Choice Award winner donned sunglasses on the carpet, paired with a structured cream coloured suit and matching low waistcoat.

Margaret Qually

Margaret Qually. Photo / Getty Images

Daughter of Andie MacDowell and star of Netflix show, Maid, Margaret Qually is pretty as a picture in this soft pink and floral midi dress with a big bow and delicate frills.

Jude Hill

Jude Hill attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

He's the little breakout star of lauded film Belfast and today Jude Hill is certainly a star on the red carpet too. His blue suit and matching patent blue shoes cement his place amongst the best dressed in Hollywood.

Jamie Dornan

Actor Jamie Dornan. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Jamie Dornan is used to showcasing "50 shades of Gray", but on the Critics Choice Red Carpet, he instead opted for two striking shades of blue.

