Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Creative excuses for June lateness: Embrace the winter blues

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

When the duvet is more appealing than getting to work on time. Photo / 123rf

When the duvet is more appealing than getting to work on time. Photo / 123rf

Kim Knight
Opinion by Kim Knight
Kim Knight is a Senior Writer for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Welcome to that time of the year when absolutely everybody is running late but only a select few have a decent excuse.

Adult excuses are so dull.

The dishwasher overflowed. The car broke down. Georgia was projectile vomiting at midnight and – I’m sorry I fell asleep writing that sentence

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle