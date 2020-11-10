Crack attack: Woman almost killed by her G-string

Hillary Zinks shared details of her intimate infection to warn others. Photo / Hillary Zinks

Warning: Graphic details

A US woman almost died when a cut caused by her G-string underwear became infected, leading to emergency surgery and a warning - leave the tight undies alone.

Hillary Zinks shared her story on TikTok, revealing that at first she ignored her symptoms.

"One day I was out of town and I noticed my butt started to hurt. Right above my crack. I had no idea why," Zinks revealed.

"On the plane ride home I couldn't even sit straight, I kept moving like I had haemorrhoids or something."

When she got home, Zink asked her mother to have a look at the affected area, which had been causing her discomfort for weeks by that point.

While she couldn't see any obvious injury, Zinks' mum told her that she needed to get medical help to get to the bottom of the problem.

When Zinks finally saw a doctor the scale of the problem became clear, and she was taken for emergency surgery to deal with what by now was a large abscess.

In the video, Zinks goes on to describe in detail how her panty problem was remedied.

"So they cut me open and they start squeezing the pus and their fingers are going through my crack... it smells so bad."

Zinks says her surgeon then told her how serious the issue could have been.

"He says 'thank God you came in because this can kill you'. Then he takes like six feet of gauze and pushes it in my new butthole".

"So a thong I wore gave me a microscopic cut that could have killed me".

Zinks later told Buzzfeed that she knew exactly when she suffered the injury.

"I remember the exact moment it happened: I pulled up my pants and also pulled my thong, and I pulled it a little too hard/high," she said.

"I felt a small pinch, but the pain went away almost instantly. I didn't connect the incident to the thong until I went to the doctor and he asked me if I wore them. Then I remembered that moment."

Zinks warned other women to get checked out if they experience similar symptoms, telling Buzzfeed that "this type of cyst/abscess is common, but people don't talk about it because they think it's 'gross'".