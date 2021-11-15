Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Kiwis offer to help ease the load of vaccinated teachers

New Zealanders have taken to social media to put out offers of help to teachers coping with heavier workloads left by other teachers choosing not to get the Covid vaccine.
Today, the vaccine mandate came into effect for teachers in New Zealand, as children in Auckland and the Waikato prepare to return to school this week.
As of today, teachers nationwide will have to have at least their first Pfizer vaccine - or they will not be allowed to enter childcare centres or school grounds from tomorrow.
Worrying about the pressure this will put on vaccinated teachers, Kiwis are offering to volunteer some time having Zoom calls with children to talk them through their areas of expertise.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The idea behind it is that they will be able to give vaccinated teachers a break from the heavier workload.
Dozens of Twitter users have so far offered their time to discuss issues they are passionate about with the students, in order to give teachers a much-needed break.
Other Twitter users applauded the initiative and the offers of help and reminded vaccinated teachers that they are doing an important job.
The "no jab no job" mandate for teachers came into effect today. There are no official numbers on how many schools are affected by absent teachers because of the mandate.